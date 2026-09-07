Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.71% to 2,237.42 and 814.03 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.4 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.8065 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had narrowed losses to 0.56%, reaching 2,240.89 points and 815.3 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.35 kopecks at 12.796 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.99% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,231.21 points.