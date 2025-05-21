Armenian PM hails positive trend in bilateral ties at meeting with top Russian diplomat

YEREVAN, May 21. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Russian-Armenian ties are trending in the right direction this year during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Yerevan.

"This year, I positively assess the dynamics of our relations. Active dialogue is underway between myself and [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], our deputy prime ministers are working very closely within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and on the issues of bilateral relations," the Armenian head of government emphasized.

The top Russian diplomat has also met with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, who highlighted the significance of Lavrov’s visit for bilateral relations. "Your visit is indeed very significant for our relations. Certain activity has already been observed in our ties during the year and it will continue," the Armenian head of state noted.

According to him, Lavrov’s visit to Yerevan is indicative of continued dialogue between Armenia and Russia. That said, he expressed confidence that Russia-Armenia relations must develop on mutually beneficial terms, while all misunderstandings must be voiced during open and sincere discussions. "When the chance to speak openly and honestly exists, all issues can be resolved," Khachaturyan added.

The Armenian president also said that Yerevan and Moscow’s proposals on resolving regional issues and the further development of relations, including in the security sphere, are important for the Armenian side. "I appreciate your visit in this context and I am confident that it will facilitate the strengthening of our relations," he concluded.