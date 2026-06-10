Hungary not to supply weapons to Ukraine — foreign minister

BERLIN, June 10. /TASS/. The new Hungarian government will not supply weapons to Ukraine and opposes the country's hasty admission to the European Union, Foreign Minister Anita Orban told a news conference after talks with her German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

She confirmed the position of the new Hungarian government, which had already been outlined by Prime Minister Peter Magyar at his meetings with the leaders of Germany, France and other countries, and even earlier during the election campaign of his Tisza party.

When asked about the approach to Ukraine, Orban said: "Hungary is in favor of any other country joining the EU based on merit. As for the supply of weapons, our position is absolutely clear. We outlined it during the election campaign. We do not support the transportation of weapons to Ukraine. Hungary will not supply weapons to Ukraine."

Orban said that on June 3, the diplomats of the two countries reached an agreement on the return to the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia of its legitimate political, educational and cultural rights. This allowed the Hungarian government to withdraw its objections to the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Magyar said earlier that this agreement should now be consolidated at a higher political level. Orban said that the parties continue to work on organizing a meeting between Magyar and Vladimir Zelensky.