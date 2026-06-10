US to use military force if Iran fails to reach deal within reasonable timeframe — envoy

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will employ the full capabilities of the US armed forces if Tehran does not reach a deal with Washington within a reasonable timeframe, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

"If Iran is not willing to make a deal in a prudent amount of time, than he [Trump] is going to use all of the incredible Armed Forces and the military the United States has to get a situation where Iran will make a deal," Whitaker said in an interview with Fox Business. He did not specify what timeframe Washington considers reasonable for reaching an agreement with Tehran.

According to Whitaker, Trump "holds all the cards" when it comes to Iran and will continue to play them as he sees fit.