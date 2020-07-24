Russian air transport authority to notify other countries on resumption of int’l flights

"In compliance with the government resolutions, the Air Transport Agency will notify air companies and airports in line with the established procedures. Apart from that, it will inform air transport authorities of the corresponding countries," it said.

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Air Transport Agency said on Friday it will notify air companies, airports and other countries’ authorities about the resumption of flights from Russia.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier on Friday that Russia would resume international air service from August 1. At first, international flights will be performed from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, flights will be partially resumed to the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Tnazania. London will be the only British destination so far. As for Turkey, from August 1, flight will be performed to Ankara and Istanbul, and to Antalya, Bodrum, and Dalaman from August 10. Flights, according to Golikova, will be resumed on conditions of reciprocity.

Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said that Russia’s Air Transport Agency is to notify air companies about the resumption of international flights later in the day. Air carriers will be able to begin selling tickets soon, he added.

Russia suspended international air service in late March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.