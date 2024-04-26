Coal export duty to be abolished for four months starting May 1

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian agencies are discussing again the possibility of abolishing coal export duty for four months starting May 1, two sources in the sector told TASS.

"Abolition for four months will start on May 1," one of sources said. The draft of the government’s decision has already been readied, one of sources said.

TASS has submitted requests to the Finance Ministry and the Economic Development Ministry.

Earlier, Kommersant business daily also said citing sources that the government was discussing the removal of coal export duties starting May 1, adding that the measure could again be temporary.

Last autumn export duty on coal was introduced in the amount of 4-7% depending on the ruble’s exchange rate. Starting the beginning of 2024 export duty on coal was removed, though starting March 1 the Russian cabinet returned flexible export duties on coal in the amount of 4-7% for one year.