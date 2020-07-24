Russia resumes international flights starting August 1

“It has been decided to resume international flights, whereas we rely on the epidemiological situation, morbidity rates, principles of mutuality,” he said, adding that flights will be performed from airports of Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don starting August 1.

“The decision will also allow speeding up the return of Russian citizens from abroad,” PM noted. On March 27, Russia fully suspended regular and charter international flights due to the novel coronavirus spread, with air carriers only able to perform repatriation flights.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, Russia will resume air services to London, a number of cities in Turkey and Zanzibar in Tanzania.

"From August 1, 2020, the Russian Federation reciprocally resumes air service with the UK. I would like to say right away that this concerns flights to the capital of Great Britain, London. <...> Two decisions have been made on Turkey at once: from August 1, air service to such Turkish cities will be resumed as Ankara and Istanbul, and to resort cities of Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman from August 10. Finally, this also applies to such an exotic route to Tanzania, Zanzibar, which was also popular with a certain group of our citizens, air service will also be resumed there," on the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.