Almaz-Antey to present Viking target detection station at Army-2024 forum

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey Air Defense Concern will present at the international military-technical forum Army-2024 the 9S38E target detection station on a tracked chassis as part of the Viking anti-aircraft missile system, the concern’s press-service has said.

"The anti-aircraft missile system Viking will be presented as part of the launcher 9A316ME, target detection station 9S38E on a tracked chassis (to be displayed for the first time), a mock-up of anti-aircraft guided missile 9M317ME, as well as simulators of a self-propelled firing unit on the basis of the Ural truck and a containerized combat control center," the press service said.

The Viking SAM system is capable of current and advanced tactical and strategic aircraft, including those using Stealth technology, tactical ballistic and cruise missiles, helicopters, reconnaissance and strike systems and UAVs, and radio-contrast targets. At the same time, it can effectively perform tasks in adverse conditions of strong electronic jamming and enemy fire.