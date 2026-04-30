US already wins in Iran, Trump says as he eyes even bigger victory

NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claimed to have inflicted a military defeat on Iran already but said he would like to win even bigger.

"We've already won, but I want to win by a bigger margin," he told Newsmax television in an interview. According to the American leader, the US Army has already destroyed the Iranian Navy, "destroyed their air force, destroyed <…> their radar equipment, their leadership."

Trump again lashed out the North Atlantic Alliance for not helping Washington in its military operation against the Islamic Republic. "We were not helped by NATO at all. Other countries should have done it," he maintained.