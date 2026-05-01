Major auto rally kicks off in Israel to mark 81st Victory anniversary

SHEFAYIM /Israel/, May 1. /TASS/. Dozens of participants on motorcycles and in cars decorated with St. George’s ribbons and flying the flags of the Red Army, Russia, and Israel are taking part in a rally running from north to south across the country, marking the 81st anniversary of Victory Day, a TASS correspondent reports.

The 11th Victory Day auto rally began early Friday morning in the Metula area in northern Israel and is set to conclude by evening in Eilat in the south. Along the route, the convoy has already made several stops, including near Kibbutz Shefayim close to Netanya, where participants were welcomed by diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Israel.

The event was first held in Israel in 2016 as a motorcycle rally dedicated to Victory Day, with just ten participants riding bikes decorated with flags and commemorative symbols. Over time, the number of motorcyclists grew, and car owners soon joined. Today, it is the largest motorcycle and car rally in the Middle East, both in terms of participation and the length of its route, which spans more than 500 km.