US leader lashes out at NATO’s European allies for making 'a mess' out of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump accused NATO of making a mess out of Ukraine as he criticized the bloc’s European members for failing to support the US military operation against Iran.

"We helped them with Ukraine. You know, they made a mess out of Ukraine, a total mess," the US leader told reporters at the White House. "Ukraine has nothing to do [with the United States]. You know, we are an ocean apart. It has to do with them," he added.

According to Trump, his predecessor, former US President Joe Biden, "gave them $350 billion which was insane." "It's one of the reasons the war went on," he argued.