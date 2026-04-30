Five wounded in stabbing attack at US high school — TV

NEW YORK, May 1. /TASS/. At least five people were wounded in a stabbing attack that occurred at a school in Tacoma, Washington, the local Fox News branch reported.

According to the report, the incident occurred at Foss High School in Tacoma on Thursday afternoon. Five people were admitted to hospitals, and four of them are in critical condition.

The suspected attacker was detained. His identity and motives are not known at this point.

In turn, the local NBC News branch said four students and a security guard were wounded.