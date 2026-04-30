Russian diplomat, IAEA chief discuss Ukraine, Iran

VIENNA, May 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN office in Vienna and other Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov met with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss Ukraine and Iran.

"I met with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi immediately after he returned from New York, where he participated in the opening of the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)," the Russian diplomat wrote on Telegram.

"We exchanged opinions about the review conference and the situation around Ukraine and Iran," he added.