MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The visit of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative, Vanessa Frazier, to the Belgorod Region made it possible to clearly demonstrate the terrorist nature of Kiev's actions, the Russian foreign ministry stated in a message.

"On April 30, as part of a working visit to Russia, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict V. Frazier visited the Belgorod Region. This first such trip to the Russian border area was aimed at providing the leadership of the World Organization's Secretariat with objective first-hand information about the humanitarian situation in the region, which is systematically subjected to terrorist shelling by the armed formations of the Kiev regime, the scale of destruction, and the measures being taken by the leadership of the Belgorod Region to protect the population and restore peaceful life," the diplomatic department noted.

"The visit to the Belgorod Region made it possible to clearly demonstrate the truth about the deliberate terrorist nature of the Kiev regime's actions against the civilian population of Russia, a truth carefully concealed by Western politicians and media," the foreign ministry emphasized.