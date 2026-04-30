Cuba ready for equal dialogue with US — permanent representative to UN

UN, April 30. /TASS/. Cuba is ready for dialogue with the United States based on reciprocity, equality and respect for sovereignty, said Permanent Representative to the UN Ernesto Soberon Guzman.

"Over the years, we have consistently stated that we are ready and really want a dialogue with the US government on a bilateral basis based on the principles of reciprocity, equality, respect for sovereignty and independence, as well as non-interference in internal affairs. The issues of regime change or removal of the leadership are absolutely excluded, Cuba's internal affairs are not a subject of negotiations," he told reporters.

According to him, Havana is open to discussing only those topics that do not affect the internal political course. He said that any contacts are possible only if the principle of non-interference and respect for national sovereignty are respected.

US President Donald Trump said on March 5 that Washington intends to work out a further course of action against Cuba after the completion of the military operation against Iran. Earlier, he repeatedly claimed that the Cuban government and economy were close to falling after the cessation of oil supplies to the island nation from Venezuela under pressure from the United States. On February 27, Trump said that the United States could "establish friendly control over Cuba."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on March 13 that Havana and Washington held talks that "were aimed at finding solutions through dialogue on bilateral differences." However, the Axios portal reported in February, citing sources, that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is secretly discussing the future of the island with Raul Castro's grandson Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro.