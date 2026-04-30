Tokyo's shift away from pacifism has uncertain global implications — Russia's UN envoy

UN, April 30. /TASS/. Japan is now shedding its pacifist ways, and it remains to be seen how that will impact the geopolitical landscape, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We see Tokyo moving away from the foundations of its old pacifist policy, and the consequences for international peace and security remain to be seen," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on North Korea.

He pointed out that remilitarization is gaining momentum in Japan, as evidenced by"a sharp increase in military spending."