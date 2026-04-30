US to remember Europe’s lack of aid in Iran war — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 1. /TASS/. The United States will remember that European NATO member countries did not come to its aid in the military operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump said during a conversation with journalists.

While commenting on the lack of support from the US's European NATO allies at the beginning of the military operation against Iran, the US leader said that they were not there when the US needed them, which cannot be forgotten. He also suggested that the situation could repeat itself if a major conflict ever occurs.

Earlier, in an interview with Reuters, Trump voiced his disdain for NATO and hinted at the possibility of withdrawing the US from the alliance. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the American president explained that he might reconsider US participation, citing NATO’s failure to support Washington in the Iran conflict. In that interview, Trump referred to NATO as a "paper tiger" and admitted that he has never held much genuine regard for it.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.