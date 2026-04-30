Trump says Iran 'dying to make deal,' doubts more airstrikes will be necessary

WASHINGTON, May 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump questioned the need to resume airstrikes on Iran in a conversation with reporters on Thursday.

The US leader was asked if he is looking to break the ceasefire. "I don't know that we need it. We might need it," Trump stated as he claimed that the Islamic Republic is "dying to make a deal."

When asked whether he thought that the talks were being stalled by Iran, Trump replied: "Nobody knows what the talks are, except myself and a couple of other people."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.