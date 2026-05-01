Soyuz-5 success creates new foundation for ambitious projects — Kazakh official

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The successful launch of the Soyuz-5 space rocket has paved the way to future ambitious projects, said Baubek Oralmagambetov, the chairman of the Aerospace Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry.

"A major event has taken place. A totally new Soyuz-5/Sunkar carrier rocket took off from the fully modernized launch pad at the Baiterek [space launch facility]. It was a long journey, which was made possible with the support of the Kazakh president and governments [of the partner countries]," he said.

"It was made possible because of strategic partnership, technological partnership and, most importantly, mutual trust. We believe that this success will serve as a foundation for future ambitious projects," the Kazakh official added.

He also congratulated Russia and its state-run space corporation Roscosmos on the successful launch.

Soyuz-5 is a medium-class carrier rocket developed and manufactured by the Samara-based Progress Rocket and Space Center. Designed to launch unmanned spacecraft into various low-Earth orbits, including using upper stages, it is a two-stage launch vehicle with a sequential arrangement of stages. It utilizes reliable and flight-proven solutions, and the rocket is safe for the environment thanks to the use of environmentally friendly rocket propellant components.