Modern armies have no answer for ‘drone swarms’ — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. No army in the world knows what to do about "drone swarms" today, but eventually they will find the tools to counter them, said Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev during a visit to the training center of the Leningrad military district.

"No one has solved the drone swarm problem, which, to be honest, I don't think any army in the world can handle now. Simply because it is such a very complex multicomponent task that requires the use of both artificial intelligence and modern computers. But you can be sure that all this will appear," the politician assured.

Medvedev said Russia has to prepare for this.

"Because when you have 100 of them in the air, you know, it's very difficult to shoot them down," he explained.

The politician also thanked the military of the Leningrad military district for choosing to dedicate themselves to service for their country and wished them success.

"Moreover, almost everyone here studied at either secondary or higher educational institutions, but nevertheless decided that protecting their country is more important than school," he said.