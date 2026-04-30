Remains of 74 civilians found in liberated settlements of DPR — investigative committee

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The remains of 74 civilians have been found in liberated settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic as part of an investigation into the crimes of the Kiev regime, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee reported following a meeting held in Mariupol by the Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

"As part of the work to collect evidence of crimes by Ukrainian nationalists in recently liberated settlements of the DPR, the remains of 74 civilians have been discovered and exhumed," the Investigative Committee noted. Necessary expert examinations have been ordered for them.

Forensic experts are also participating in the inspection of the scenes. Over the past two weeks, the Forensic Expert Center of the Investigative Committee of Russia has assessed more than 400 objects damaged as a result of crimes by Ukrainian soldiers.