Uganda does not rule out opening direct air service with Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Uganda is considering the possibility to launch direct flights to Russia, head of the International Legal and Social Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda John Leonard Mugerwa told TASS.

"In the future, depending on passenger traffic, of course, as this must be a commercially viable decision, we hope to be able to launch direct flights," he said.

The diplomat noted that there are currently no direct flights from Russia to Uganda, adding that the national air carrier Uganda Airlines operates international routes to a number of countries. "Currently, the main destinations for our national carrier [are located in] Asia. Uganda Airlines operates flights to Mumbai in India, is preparing to launch flights to Guangzhou in China, and flies to Europe, the UK, and Dubai," he said. Connecting flights through any of these points are possible, Mugerwa added.

"We believe that as Uganda Airlines' passenger traffic grows, Ugandan citizens will be able to fly to any destination in Russia, which will have a significant positive impact on tourism development," he stressed.