Austrian foreign minister summons Russian ambassador over UAV incident in Romania

VIENNA, May 29. /TASS/. Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said she had summoned Russian Ambassador to Austria Andrey Grozov to lodge a protest against Moscow’s "escalation."

"I summoned the Russian ambassador in Vienna to lodge a clear protest against Russia’s escalation," she wrote on X.

Kronen Zeitung reported that the move was prompted by the incident involving a drone crash in Romania.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on May 29 that pro-Western forces are using the hoopla surrounding the Romania drone incident to divert attention from the killing of children in Starobelsk by Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported that a drone had crashed onto the roof of an apartment building in Galati. Bucharest blamed Russia for the incident.

Later, following a meeting of the country’s Supreme Defense Council to discuss the consequences of the drone crash, Romanian President Nicusor Dan announced that Romania had decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Constanta and that the consul general had been declared persona non grata.