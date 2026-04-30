AmCham Russia to hold two sessions at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia-US Business Dialogue and Russia-US: Culture Dialogue sessions will be held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), with the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia) acting as the initiator of the meetings, Roscongress Foundation reported.

The sessions will focus on business interactions and humanitarian ties, as well as the exchange of practical experience in the current conditions.

"We know that the business community has almost never abandoned interaction and pragmatic dialogue. We see this today as well. Many companies sought and found ways to stay in Russia. Those who left are now vigorously seeking ways to return. We also know that many European companies have been subjected to problems by their governments and banks simply because they remain in Russia. This state of affairs is one of the main arguments why it is right to continue and develop relations with honest businesses, including Western ones," Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to Russian President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee, was quoted as saying.

Roscongress and SPIEF have always supported this approach, consistently providing the necessary conditions for cooperation based on mutual interests, he noted. "This is confirmed by the discussions and dialogues in the forum’s main program, which feature representatives from most countries. This year, for example, the program includes two Russian-American sessions, focusing on business and culture," Kobyakov added.

In turn, AmCham head Robert Agee stressed the importance for American businesses to maintain professional channels of interaction and the opportunity for open dialogue with their Russian partners. Venues like the SPIEF allow for the discussion of practical issues, the exchange of experiences, and the maintenance of working contacts. "We appreciate the support in organizing the sessions, which allows us to build a strong group of participants and ensure meaningful discussions, even in the current conditions," he said.

Agee told TASS earlier that more US companies plan to participate in the SPIEF in 2026 than three years ago, but still fewer than five years ago.

The SPIEF will take place from June 3 to 6, 2026.