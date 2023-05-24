EU is vassal of US, acts as supporter of Kiev regime, says Republika Srpska president

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The EU is deeply dependent on the US and openly supports the Kiev regime, President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) said.

"It is important to point out that the EU is now, in fact, a vassal of the United States, as Zbigniew Brzezinski wrote, and that the EU openly stands as a political and military supporter of the Kiev regime," Dodik pointed out at an international meeting of senior security officials in the Moscow Region.

"In addition, the global undermining of the international security structure is caused by the West's disregard [for] other countries' national interests and its open interference in [their] domestic affairs. The total neglect of international law as the basic foundation of international politics creates a perception of uncertainty and represents [the promotion of] a policy of force as the sole principle in relations between countries," the Republika Srpska president pointed out.

The XI International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues has gathered the secretaries of national security councils, security aides and advisers to heads of state, deputy prime ministers, and heads of security agencies and special services from a range of countries.

Conference participants, represented by about 90 delegations from various countries and international organizations, have gathered to discuss topics concerning national, regional and global security.