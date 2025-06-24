Russia’s steel output down 6.9% YOY in May — WSA

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia in May 2025 decreased by 6.9% year-on-year and amounted to 5.8 mln metric tons, according to a report by the World Steel Association (WSA).

Steel production in the country within five months of this year lost 5.2% to 29.2 mln metric tons.

In May 2025, China is reported to produce 86.6 mln metric tons, which is 6.9% less year-on-year. India produced 13.5 mln metric tons (+9.7%). Steel production in Japan lost 4.7%, to 6.8 mln metric tons and gained 1.7% in the United States to 7 mln metric tons.

In this May, steel production in Russia, Ukraine, and other CIS countries amounted to 7 mln metric tons, which is 8.1% less than a year earlier. These countries produced 34.8 mln metric tons of steel over five months of this year, down 4.7%.

Countries of Asia and Oceania produced 123.6 million metric tons, with the output tumbling by 4.7% year-on-year this May. The EU countries produced 11.4 million metric tons of steel, which is 3.1% less than a year earlier.

Steel production by North American countries in May increased by 3.4% year-on-year to 9.5 million metric tons. Steel production by South American countries for the reporting period amounted to 3.4 mln metric tons, which is 4.2% higher year-on-year. Middle Eastern countries produced 5.4 mln tons of steel, increasing output by 5.3% year-on-year. Overall, global steel production in May 2025 amounted to 158.8 mln metric tons, which is 3.8% less than a year earlier, according to the association's report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations in the world. Its member companies account for approximately 85% of the world's steel production.