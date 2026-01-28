Agricultural products turnover between Russia, UAE about $400 mln in 2025

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates totaled about $400 mln in 2025, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said.

"Relations in the agricultural sphere between Russia and the UAE are proactively developing in recent years. The trade turnover totaled about $400 mln as of 2025 year-end. Grain accounts for the bulk of Russian deliveries - wheat and barley in the first instance, as well as frozen fish, poultry, sunflower oil and pulse crops," the ministry noted.

Exports of mineral fertilizers also demonstrate positive dynamics, the ministry said. Their deliveries to the UAE increased by five times over the last year, largely on account of NPK fertilizers, it added.