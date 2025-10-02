Kremlin spokesman compares EU debates on Russian assets to gang operation

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The European Union is acting like a gang when it comes to discussing the potential confiscation of frozen Russian assets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"All this looks like a gang on a job as some of its members are acting as lookouts while others are doing the taking, and some - like Belgium - are yelling: 'Guys, let’s share the responsibility.' This is what it looks like from our perspective," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

He stressed that such actions would not go unanswered, as Moscow would do its best to ensure that "those involved in these illegal activities face legal and other possible liabilities."

The European Union continues discussing the possibility of appropriating 210 billion euros in Russia’s frozen assets to support Kiev; the leaders of EU countries have already handed down instructions to thoroughly assess the potential risks of such a move by the European Commission.

However, Belgium, the host country of the Euroclear platform where up to 95% of the assets are held, strongly opposes the idea. Brussels is concerned about financial risks, which could include a decline in confidence in the European currency and a seizure of Belgian assets worldwide based on lawsuits that Russia could file to compensate for its illegally seized funds.