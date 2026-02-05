World Aquatics allows Russian juniors to compete with flag, anthem

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The International Aquatics Federation (World Aquatics) has allowed Russian juniors to participate in international tournaments with their flag and anthem, according to the organization's website.

Russian athletes will be able to participate in competitions under the auspices of World Aquatics in the age categories up to 16, 18 and 20 years old without restrictions.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Aquatics Federation also allowed Russian juniors to participate in international tournaments under the flag and anthem. Adult Russian athletes compete under the auspices of World Aquatics in a neutral status.

In December, the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee recommended that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in tournaments in youth disciplines with a flag and anthem. This recommendation applies to both individual and team sports.