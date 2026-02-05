Russian PM arrives on visit to Brazil

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Brasilia, Brazil’s capital, a TASS correspondent reported.

In Brasilia, Mishustin, together with the country’s vice president and minister of development, industry, trade, and services, Geraldo Alckmin, will take part in the eighth meeting of the Russian-Brazilian high-level commission on cooperation on February 5. He is also scheduled to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

During the talks, the sides will discuss current issues in Russian-Brazilian cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, and humanitarian areas. Particular attention will be given to promoting joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture, and other sectors. They will also discuss specific measures to expand bilateral cooperation.

The Russian-Brazilian Business Forum will also be held on the sidelines of the high-level commission meeting and will focus on strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties. Mishustin and Alckmin are scheduled to speak at the event.