MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky tricked millions of people in Ukraine and beyond its borders into believing that he is devoid of any authoritarian tendencies, his former Press Secretary Yulia Mendel wrote on the X social network.

Mendel said that during the two years as Zelensky’s press secretary, she "served as a shield for his mistakes, ignorance, and narcissism."

"He was completely oblivious to what was happening in the country, government, or even his own office," she wrote. He is an actor with exceptional intuition, skilled at making people like him. <…> Behind the scenes, there is chaos: mismanagement, narcissism, sexism, ignorance of public affairs, and no desire to correct it."

In her words, the rest of the world is "unaware of how often he dismissed Ukrainians as unready for democracy and expressed a preference for autocracy behind closed doors.".