Russia unaware of alleged transfer of Ukraine's settlement 'conditions' to US — Zakharova

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia is unaware of an alleged transfer to the United States of Ukraine's terms of the peace agreement, as Moscow is under the impression that the sides agreed to exchange documents directly and discuss them at the next round of talks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said earlier that the US administration had received a list of conditions for resolving the conflict with Russia from Kiev.

"We don't know what the Ukrainian side handed over or to whom," Zakharova stressed. "Our delegation proceeds from the agreement reached on May 16 during direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul. We agreed that each side, Russia and Ukraine, would prepare their own vision of the settlement and ceasefire, after which they would exchange relevant documents directly and discuss them at the next round. We had no agreements on mediation by the United States or other countries in the exchange of initiatives."

Head of the Russian delegation at the talks, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday that Moscow had invited Kiev to meet in the coming days to exchange draft settlement memoranda.

On May 16, direct talks were held in Istanbul between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine for the first time since 2022. Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange prisoners of war under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their detailed vision of a possible future ceasefire, and continue the negotiations. Medinsky said that Russia was satisfied with the meeting. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the leaders of the two countries, and Moscow had taken "this request into consideration."