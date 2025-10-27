Russia and India to expand cooperation in seaborne oil deliveries

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia and India are currently developing an intergovernmental agreement aimed at expanding cooperation in the seaborne transportation of oil and petroleum products, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS.

"In order to enhance the reliability of shipments, we are developing a Russian-Indian intergovernmental agreement to broaden cooperation in the seaborne delivery of oil and petroleum products," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia expects to maintain its cooperation with India and China in the energy sector despite external pressure.

In the first half of 2025, Russia increased its energy exports to India by around 15%, Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin noted.