Putin says Russia exports weapons to several dozen African countries

"In order to strengthen the combat readiness of the African countries’ national armed forces, cooperation is underway in the military and military-technical fields. Russia has active agreements on military-technical cooperation with more than 30 countries, to which we supply a wide range of weapons and equipment," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit, adding that part of such supplies were being provided "on a gratuitous basis."

Putin said "the African partners are heavily involved in military-technical forums and exercises being held by Russia, where they can see in action cutting-edge weapons and other military equipment and ways of using them."

He mentioned last summer’s international Army-2019 games, in which 11 African countries took part.

"The number of those eager to join in keeps growing," he stated.

Putin made special mention of personnel training.

"We are determined to go ahead with the training of military and law enforcement personnel from African countries at Russia’s special educational establishments," Putin said, adding that currently military servicemen from 20 African countries were undergoing training at the Russian Defense Ministry’s academies.