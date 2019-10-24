Putin plans to expand security cooperation with Africa

"We believe that it is important to boost joint effort in countering terrorism, extremism. We are planning to intensify contacts between law enforcement agencies and security services of Russia and African countries, coordinate action and exchange relevant information," the Russian leader said at the Russia-Africa Summit.

The Russian leader recognized that Moscow is "concerned that the situation in many African regions remains unstable," adding that "many ethnic and interethnic conflicts are not resolved, while grave political, economic and social crises persist." "Terrorism, spread of extremist ideology, transnational crime and piracy hold the African continent back," Putin is convinced.

He particularly underlined that "many countries are facing consequences of the so-called Arab Spring, which destabilized the situation across the whole North Africa." "Numerous terrorist organizations operate in this region, as well as in the Sahel region around Lake Chad and the Horn of Africa," the president concluded.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi hosts the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come, and at least 40 of them have confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum takes place, as attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.