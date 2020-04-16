Donetsk, Kiev complete first prisoner swap in 2020

GORLOVKA, April 16. /TASS/. The first prisoner exchange in 2020 between the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Ukraine has ended, the Donetsk republic’s envoy to the Contact Group’s humanitarian subgroup and DPR Human Rights Commissioner Darya Morozova told the Donetsk News Agency.
"The exchange is over," she said.
The prisoner swap took place in the area close to the Gorlovka-Mayorsk checkpoint on the contact line. DPR’s representatives will officially announce the exchange formula soon. There were no incidents during the swap. Due to the danger of the spread of the novel coronavirus, law enforcement officers and prisoners wore protective masks and tried to keep the necessary social distance.