Russian military serviceman detained in Barnaul for high treason

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. A military servicemen of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces has been apprehended in the city of Barnaul for high treason. He transferred information constituting state secrets to Ukraine’s intelligence services, the Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

"Russia’s FSB in Barnaul detained a military serviceman of the Strategic Missile Forces who collected information constituting state secrets and transferred it to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry," the center said. A criminal case was initiated under Section 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("High Treason"), which provides for a prison term of 12 to 20 years.