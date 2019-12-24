Russian citizen arrested in Crimea in high treason case — source

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained in Simferopol Russian national Ivan Yatskin charged with high treason. He was arrested in Crimea and transported to Moscow for investigative actions, a law enforcement force informed TASS.

"FSB officers detained Yatskin in Crimea. He was charged with high treason. In early December, the defendant was transported to the Moscow Region for investigative actions," the source said. No details of the criminal case have been provided.

Meanwhile, a source in Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court informed TASS that Yatskin’s arrest had been extended for three months. "On December 11, Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court ruled to extend custody of Ivan Grigorievich Yatskin who is charged with committing a crime under Section 275 of the Russian Criminal Code for three months, that is, until March 16, 2020," the court’s spokesperson said.

She noted that the case records had not been classified, but the court hearing was held behind closed doors at the request of investigators.