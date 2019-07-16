Moscow City Court prolongs arrest for 75-year-old scientist charged with high treason

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has prolonged the arrest term for Viktor Kudryavtsev, a 75-year-old employee of the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TSNIIMASH) who is charged with high treason, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"The court rules to prolong the term of custody for defendant Kudryavtsev for three months, that is until October 20," the judge declared the verdict. Thus, the scientist will remain isolated from the society for more than a year. His lawyers will appeal this decision.

Due to the presence of classified materials in the case, all sessions are closed. The lawyers repeatedly asked to rule a less restrictive preventive measure for the 75-year-old scientist (home arrest or prohibition of certain actions), referring to his age and state of health.

Employee of the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TSNIIMASH, the main scientific institute of the Roscosmos state corporation) Viktor Kudryavtsev was arrested on July 20, 2018. The investigators charge him with transferring classified information via e-mail to Belgium’s von Karman Institute for Fluid Dynamics, with which TSNIIMASH cooperated under an agreement approved by the Russian government.