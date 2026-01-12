US, Denmark on collision course over Greenland — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Washington and Copenhagen are liable to clash over Greenland going forward, as the US seems more determined than ever to make the island its own, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Izvestia.

The diplomat noted that the recently updated US National Security Strategy "essentially revives the Monroe Doctrine, which seemingly makes the US responsible for the Western Hemisphere." "In practice, this means Greenland is considered within the sphere of US interests. In this context, it will be difficult to reconcile US ambitions, Greenland’s aspirations for independence, and Denmark’s sovereignty over this Arctic island," Barbin emphasized.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to make Greenland an American territory. During his first term, he proposed buying Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller previously questioned Denmark’s control over the island and stated that it should become part of the US.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.