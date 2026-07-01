Germany accuses suspect in Nord Streams bombings of war crime — TV

BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. The German Prosecutor General's Office has filed charges against a Ukrainian suspected of participating in sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines, ARD TV channel quoted sources as saying.

According to their information, Prosecutor General Jens Rommel accused Sergey K. of an attack on civilian energy infrastructure, which, in his assessment, can be classified as a war crime. He also accused him of carrying out an explosion using explosives and destroying construction sites.

According to the German investigation, the Ukrainian was the leader of a sabotage group. During telephone conversations with relatives and friends that were tapped by law enforcement agencies, Sergey K. discussed the sabotage of the Nord Streams and thereby, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, provided irrefutable evidence against himself. In addition, evidence of involvement in the explosion of gas pipelines was allegedly found in the suspect's mobile phone.