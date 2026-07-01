ICAO chooses to simply rubber-stamp MH17 crash investigation — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council chose to just rubber-stamp the investigation into the 2014 Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash instead of conducting its own objective investigation into the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On June 29, Russia filed a memorandum with the International Court of Justice containing irreversible evidence of the ICAO’s June 30, 2025 decision being unsound, which baselessly blamed our country for the Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash. <...> From a procedural standpoint, the ICAO Council, as a political structure, showed extreme bias. The council members aren’t independent justices or arbitrators but merely representatives of ICAO member states; still, they issued a ruling without properly studying the case and evidence," the diplomat noted.

"The Council misused its mandate, particularly demanding that Russia hold talks with Australia and the Netherlands on paying the so-called reparations for the crash. That said, rather than conducting a thorough, comprehensive and independent international investigation into the incident, <...> the ICAO Council limited itself to rubber-stamping the biased investigation carried out by nations unfriendly toward Russia that do not conceal, and even promote, their hostility to Russia. Moscow is confident that the evidence it has presented is sufficient to overturn the ICAO Council’s decision," she emphasized.

Zakharova added that the Council had also ignored Ukraine’s involvement in the MH17 crash. "From Kiev’s refusal to completely close its airspace over the conflict zone to the evidence that the aircraft had been shot down by the Ukrainian armed forces, including the presence of a Ukrainian Buk air defense missile system in the area of the crash and missile fragment markings indicating their Ukrainian origin. Meanwhile, all of this was directly relevant in terms of whether Russia was responsible for the crash," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

MH17 crash

Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in the Donetsk Region of Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people from ten countries. The crash case was heard by a district court in The Hague. In November 2022, the court found three people guilty in the case and sentenced them to life in prison. The three were former militia leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, and his subordinates Sergey Dubinsky, and Leonid Kharchenko. The fourth defendant, Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence of his involvement in what had happened.

Russian officials have repeatedly expressed distrust in the findings made by the investigation team that looked into the crash, and pointed out that the prosecution’s arguments were unfounded, while the conclusions of Moscow’s probe had been ignored.

On September 18, 2025, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow had turned to the International Court of Justice to challenge the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s decision on alleged Russian involvement in the MH17 crash. The ministry said that earlier, in contrast to UN Security Council Resolution 2166, the ICAO Council did not see fit to hold a "full, thorough and independent international investigation into the circumstances of the crash, relying on quite dubious results of a technical and criminal investigation, conducted by an interested party - the Netherlands and based on tampered ‘facts’ provided mostly by another interested party, Ukraine."