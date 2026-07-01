US Navy helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea, one person missing

NEW YORK, July 1. /TASS/. A US military helicopter MH-60S Seahawk has made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea, one of the crew members is missing, the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m. Moscow time (07:30 a.m. GMT). The helicopter is part of the George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier group.

"There is no indication that the emergency was caused by hostile action. Three of the helicopter’s four crew members have been recovered and are in stable condition aboard George H. W. Bush. U.S. Navy assets in the region are currently searching for other aircrewman still missing," the military said on X.

Information about the cause of the incident has not yet been provided, and an investigation is underway.