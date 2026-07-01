Qatari diplomat notes progress at US-Iranian indirect talks in Doha

DOHA, July 2. /TASS/. Mediators from Qatar and Pakistan completed separate meetings with negotiators from the United States and Iran in Doha on Wednesday, positive progress has been achieved during the consultations, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"Qatar and Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit," the diplomat stated on his X page.

"The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader," he added.