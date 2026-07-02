US advances to Round of 16 at 2026 World Cup after 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Team USA has advanced to the round of Last 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after its 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The goals were scored by US forward Folarin Balogun (on the 45th minute) and midfielder Malik Tillman (on the 82nd minute).

The United States is now set to face Belgium, which earlier squeezed past Senegal with 3-2 comeback win in the extra time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.