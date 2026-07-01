MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's proposal to create a Ukrainian "pantheon of heroes" continues escalation of the conflict between Poland and Ukraine, said Press Secretary of the Polish leader Rafal Leskiewicz.

"Zelensky announced the introduction of a bill on the National Pantheon - this is the next stage of escalatory actions by the Ukrainian authorities after the decision taken at the end of May to assign one of the military units the name of the ‘heroes of the UPA’ (the Ukrainian insurgent army, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia - TASS)," Leskiewicz wrote on X.

On July 1, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the creation of a "national pantheon" in Ukraine, where Nazi accomplices from the UPA can be reburied.

Earlier, a conflict flared between Warsaw and Kiev over Zelensky's decision to award the name "heroes of the UPA" to one of the army units. Poland considers UPA members criminals responsible for a 1943 killing of over 100,000 Poles in Volynia.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle. After that, several Ukrainian officials abandoned Polish state awards. Three former presidents of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko and Pyotr Poroshenko (listed by Russia’s financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring as a person involved in extremist activities or terrorism), also rejected the Orders of the White Eagle.