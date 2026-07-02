FACTBOX: What we know about drone attack on Russia's diplomatic mission in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, July 2. /TASS/. Russia's Embassy in Sweden came under another drone attack, and one of the drones carried a mock explosive device, the diplomatic mission said on its Telegram channel.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Embassy statement on the attack

- Russia's Embassy in Sweden came under another drone attack.

- One drone dropped a container filled with red paint onto the embassy grounds.

- The second drone carrying a mock improvised explosive device crashed, apparently intentionally, onto the embassy grounds near the diplomatic mission’s premises.

- The embassy said this indicates the incident was not merely a provocation but an outright attempt to intimidate Russian diplomatic personnel.

Stockholm's responsibility

- The embassy said Sweden bears responsibility for the continuing attacks on Russia's Embassy in Stockholm and for any resulting consequences.

- Russian diplomats recalled that Sweden is obligated under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure the inviolability and security of foreign diplomatic missions on its territory.

- The embassy said Swedish law enforcement agencies have limited their response to formally documenting the attacks.

- The embassy noted that investigations into these provocations, which have now numbered in the dozens over more than two years, have produced no results.

Previous incidents

- A drone dropped paint onto the grounds of Russia's Trade Representation in Sweden on November 8, 2025.

- Russia's diplomatic mission told TASS that authorities had recorded more than 15 drone attacks on Russian diplomatic facilities since May 2024, during which paint containers were dropped and property damage was caused.

- Several incidents posed a particularly serious risk because glass containers filled with paint could have caused severe injuries due to their weight and shattered glass.

- The embassy continues to implement security measures, although its capabilities remain limited.

- Russia's Trade Representation in Sweden also came under a drone attack on August 21, the embassy previously reported on its Telegram channel.

- Similar attacks had previously occurred on June 17 and July 5, 2025, the embassy said.

- Swedish authorities established a no-fly zone over the Trade Representation after the July incident at the joint request of the embassy and the police, following an earlier decision to establish one over Russia's Embassy.

- The embassy reported every incident to the police and sent diplomatic notes to Sweden's Foreign Ministry demanding that Sweden fulfill its international legal obligations as the host state to guarantee the mission's security, but the perpetrators have not been identified and the attacks continue.