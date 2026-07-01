VIENNA, July 1. /TASS/. The transfer of Ukrainian military companies to the West turns its inhabitants into a "human shield," said head of the Russian delegation to the negotiations on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova.

"Kiev's partners are no longer only financing Zelensky's terrorist activities and providing him with diplomatic cover. They are bringing Ukraine's strategic military production facilities to their territory, turning their own citizens into a human shield," she said at a regular meeting of the OSCE Forum on Security Cooperation.

The diplomat added that the international program Build with Ukraine, which forms a shared Ukrainian-NATO production network, is one of the most cynical and dangerous adventures related to the participation of NATO countries in the conflict.

"Ukraine provides a training ground and cannon fodder for improving new military technologies based on the results of testing in a combat situation, and at the same time on the civilian population of the Russian Federation," Zhdanova said.

She said that all the facts and plans for such military cooperation between the West and Ukraine give the Russian military "additional grounds to pay increased attention to any enterprises involved in the development and production of weapons used against our country. Taking into account these circumstances, we will assess both the current situation and the prospects for its further escalation."