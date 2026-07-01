Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic eight times over past day

DONETSK, July 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) eight times over the past 24 hours, three civilians were wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Thursday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, eight shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered, three civilians reported to sustain wounds," the statement said.

According to the statement, 20 munitions of various types were fired from Ukraine. Several trucks and cars, four civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, the statement added.