Ukrainian drone attack on Nizhny Novgorod Region kills one as Russia downs 327 UAVs

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Over the past night, Russian air defenses intercepted and neutralized 327 Ukrainian drones, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

A civilian was killed, and four others were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Governor Gleb Nikitin reported via Telegram.

TASS has collected key details about the impact on regions.

Scope

- Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 327 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

- Namely, drones were brought down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Krasnodar, Kursk, Leningrad, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Saratov, Tambov, Tula, Volgograd, and Voronezh Regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea and the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, the ministry specified.

- More than 25 drones were destroyed over six districts in southern Russia’s Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on Max channel.

- Seven Ukrainian drones were neutralized over northwest Russia’s Leningrad Region as an attack was repelled, Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on his channel on Max.

- Last night, air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Max channel.

- Air defenses have destroyed 30 drones as a Ukrainian attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region has been repelled since last night, Governor Gleb Nikitin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Nizhny Novgorod attack

- A civilian was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Nikitin wrote.

- According to preliminary information, four others have been reported injured, they are being given emergency medical assistance, and one of them has been hospitalized.

- Several houses and an industrial facility were damaged from falling drone debris, Nikitin added.

Attack on Belgorod Region

- A Ukrainian drone hit a private home in the village of Malakeyevo in the Belgorod Region, the region’s operational headquarters reported.

- A man inside the house was killed, while his wife sustained injuries.

- The building caught fire as the drone detonated. The blaze was promptly extinguished by a team of firefighting volunteers and Emergency Ministry employees.